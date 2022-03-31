Free prom dress event at Widefield High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Saturday, Widefield High School will give out free prom dresses for those who need them. For the almost 15 years, it's been the only chapter of Becca's Closet in Colorado.

Becca's Closet is a non-profit organization that supports chapters throughout the country and helps give donated prom dresses. The idea was first started by Becca, a high school student in Florida, but she died in a car accident at the age of 16. Her parents now carry on her dream through Becca's Closet.

Organizers at Widefield High School say they understand how expensive dresses can get and want everyone to be able to enjoy their prom night.

"That’s my favorite part is helping girls pick a dress because of the smile on their face, the excitement that they feel and a lot times they’re here with their friends or their moms will come. It’s really rewarding. It’s really the best part of the job," said Amy Hawkins-Keeler, a librarian at Widefield High School who helps run Becca's closet.

This year there are more than 1,000 dresses to choose from. There are also accessories, make up, and shoes.

The event starts at 9 am and runs through noon Saturday.