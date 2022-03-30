Missing hiker on Pikes Peak, last heard from night of March 28, found alive

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sister of a missing hiker, last heard from Monday night, reports he was found alive.

El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPSAR) told KRDO they were first paged about a missing hiker on Pikes Peak not from the area at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Due to conditions, however, they weren't able to get a plane in the air Tuesday.

Instead, a ground team began searching in the area of the A-frame, just past Barr Camp. The team began searching again Wednesday morning.

Hailey Ransom, the sister of Michael Ransom, says she last spoke to him Monday at 10 p.m. According to her, Ransom was four miles from the summit of Pikes Peak. At that time, Ransom told her he felt elevation sickness but that he was fine in his tent.

Halie says Ransom was supposed to take the train down the peak at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, but because of weather conditions, the train canceled the ride. When the train tried notifying him, Haile says officials told her mother he didn't answer his phone at 1 p.m. Tuesday when they tried calling, noting his phone appeared to be dead.

According to Halie, Ransom was found around noon Wednesday alive but hurt.