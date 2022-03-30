Man pleads guilty to shooting Colorado Springs Police Officer in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man accused of shooting a Colorado Springs Police Officer in 2021 pled guilty to Attempted First Degree Murder Wednesday.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney, Jacob Sedillo was sentenced to 40 years in prison. In addition to the murder charge, he pled guilty to felony menacing.

On June 5, 2021, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says an officer, later identified as Officer Kyle Bergstreser, was making a routine traffic stop of two suspicious motorcyclists.

According to police, when Officer Bergstreser attempted to make contact, one of the Sedillo pulled out a firearm and shot at the officer.

After the shooting, Sedillo left the scene. He was later arrested in the 600 block of Superior Street on June 8, 2021.