El Paso County Coroner says victim found after 2021 house fire died by strangulation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- An autopsy report released by the El Paso County Coroner reveals the 74-year-old woman who was found after a structure fire in May 2021 died as a result of "blunt and sharp force injuries with strangulation."

On May 10, 2021, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a fire at a single-family home at 22 W. Cheyenne Road after the Colorado Springs Fire Department found a body on the property.

According to the autopsy report obtained by KRDO, Theresa Graham was "found on the ground under a tarp, grill, and other items after a fire at her home."

Dr. Leon Kelly, the El Paso County Coroner, noted in the report there were several bodily injuries including head and neck contusions, a stab wound to the forehead, rib fractures, a ruptured and pulpified spleen, and a hyoid fracture.

According to CSPD, detectives with CSPD's Homicide/Assault Unit developed probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for murder in the first degree for 48-year-old Yeurashka Graham on March 24. Monday, CSPD detectives arrested him in connection with her murder.

Graham was already located in the El Paso County Jail booked on an attempted first-degree murder charge for wielding a religious statue as a weapon during a rampage on May 10, 2021, on the north side of Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Coroner has ruled that 74-year-old Theresa Graham died by strangulation after officers found her dead during a house fire on May 10th, 2021. 48-year-old Yeurashka Graham was arrested on Monday for first-degree murder in her death. @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/vBZeKHxN2Y — Sean Rice KRDO (@SeanRiceTV) March 30, 2022

The arrest affidavit for Yeurashka Graham has been sealed. However, Dr. Kelly ruled that Graham's manner of death is homicide, saying her "injuries were at the hands of another individual(s)."