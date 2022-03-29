Colorado Springs Police: suspect in 2021 murder already in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man, already in custody, now faces additional charges related to the death of a 74-year-old woman in 2021.

On May 10, 2021, crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department found a body after responding to a fire at a single-family home at 22 W. Cheyenne Road. On May 19, 2021, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim found as Theresa Graham, 74, of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, detectives with CSPD's Homicide/Assault Unit developed probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for murder in the first degree for 48-year-old Yeurashka Graham on March 24.

Police say Graham was served the arrest warrant while he was already in custody at the El Paso County Jail on a separate incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.