13 Investigates: CBI outs whistleblower to Florence Police Chief in emails accusing him of corruption

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has obtained emails showing the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forwarded a whistleblower email to Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett, who was at the center of the corruption complaint.

The email was a desperate plea to get a higher law enforcement agency to investigate corruption allegations plaguing the small city, which is home to the Florence ADX, the country's most secure federal prison and where some of the world's most dangerous criminals are inmates.

The government in Florence is currently on the brink of collapse. The mayor remains the only elected official in the town of fewer than 4,000 people after six city council members resigned last week.

CBI notifies Florence Police Chief of allegations against him

The email chain obtained by 13 Investigates shows CBI spokeswoman Susan Medina responded to the former Florence city employee on March 16 and then forwarded it to CBI Special Agent in Charge Jodi Wright asking her to "get this to Chief as soon as possible" regarding their response saying the Florence Police Chief only asked for a CBI investigation into a non-criminal severance package.

Within minutes, CBI Agent Wright then forwards the email to Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett that accuses him of potential corruption.

Below is the email that was then sent to Chief Prickett by the CBI. The original email seeking help by the whistleblower was included and sent to the CBI, FBI, and Colorado Attorney General by a former Florence employee.

Growing Corruption Scandal

The majority of Florence's city council resigned after the Florence Police Chief and Interim City Manager initially failed to call in the CBI to look into missing taxpayer money and unauthorized interest-free loans to city executives on the taxpayer dime.

Instead, the CBI told 13 Investigates that Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett only asked the state agency if they would investigate a 2019 Florence city severance package provided to Former Police Chief Mike DeLaurentis.

13 Investigates has been copied on numerous emails of former Florence employees and taxpayers sent to higher law enforcement authorities begging for help investigating a growing corruption scandal.

Among the allegations previously made public by Former Florence City Councilman Brian Allen:

Potentially missing taxpayer dollars

Interest-free payroll loans for city staff

Questions regarding the management of the Defense Reutilization Marketing Office (DRMO) program

Allegations of staff members’ conversations being unknowingly and illegally wiretapped within City Hall

Possible mishandling of police evidence locker

Misallocation of funds

13 Investigates previously uncovered that around $2,000 of Florence taxpayer money is still missing and that Florence employees were asked to take bogus COVID sick days in an attempt to have the federal government's money pay their salaries.

The CBI directed at least one Florence taxpayer back to the Florence Police Chief to answer their questions about missing taxpayer money in the city on March 15.

"Thank you for your inquiry into this request. At this time, I would direct you back to the Florence Police Department to answer this question. This is not information we can just give out regarding a Law Enforcement request for assistance. I am sure the Chief will be able to answer your questions," CBI Special Agent in Charge Jodi Wright responded to the email.

Florence Police Department emails requesting outside investigation

On the morning of March 8, Florence Police Lt. Mike Ingle reached out to Pueblo Police Department's Captain of the Special Investigation Division requesting assistance on an investigation into former Police Chief Mike DeLaurntis. Pueblo Police Department says it received the request for assistance but no investigation was initiated.

Captain Jeff Bodmer with the Pueblo Police Department responded to Lt. Ingle with the Pueblo Police Chief's phone number.

The next morning, Lt. Ingle forwarded the email chain to the Florence Police Chief and another leader in the Florence Police Department.

The email suggests that the head of the Florence Police Department will one day laugh about the issues Florence is currently facing.

13 Investigates has reached out to the CBI, Governor Jared Polis, the Florence Interim City Manager, the Florence Police Chief, and Florence Police Lt. Mike Ingle.

We are still awaiting answers to our questions.

If you have a tip or lead you want our team to look into, email us at 13Investigates@krdo.com.