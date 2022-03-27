Law enforcement weighs in on new bill to combat Colorado fentanyl crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bill that aims to help curb Colorado's fentanyl crisis is now in the public's eyes, but is drawing criticism from law enforcement across the State.

The fentanyl legislation comes on a wave of the drug's increasingly deadly impact in El Paso County.

An issue that the El Paso County Board of Health pointed out at their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

“You can see the significant trend from 2016 accidental fentanyl deaths were four and now its 103 in 2021,” Dr. Chris Urbina, El Paso County's Interim Medical director stated.

The bill states if you're caught trying to distribute any amount of fentanyl, you'll face felony charges. But if you're only caught possessing four grams or less, the charge remains a misdemeanor.

Something Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller isn't happy about.

“I don’t know that just saying meh it’s a misdemeanor you won’t have to go to jail is helpful to them," Pueblo Police Chief Steven “Chris” Noeller said. "I had an interesting conversation with an addict one time who is recovered and they said the only thing that got them on the path to recovery was going to jail.”

But within HB-1326 is a "Good Samaritan" clause. Which states if someone provides fentanyl, whether intentional or not, but calls 911 after an overdose, stays on scene, and cooperates with they first responders — they could have charges reduced.

Still, Chief Noeller says reducing those charges, wont help addicts to get treatment.

“This means there is no real leverage to get someone into treatment it is easy to take the misdemeanor hit and not go to treatment,” he said.

The bill is expected to be introduced in the state house next week.