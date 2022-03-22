Krispy Kreme in Colorado Springs to open March 29

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has officially announced the grand opening of the Colorado Springs store.

The Colorado Springs location at 5790 S. Carefree Circle opens Tuesday, March 29. According to a press release, the new shop will offer more than a dozen of Krispy Kreme's doughnuts, including the Original Glazed doughnut.

Beginning March 29 and running through April 3, Krispy Kreme will randomly surprise 120 guests with a "Celebration Dozen Ticket" that provides one free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts every month for a year.

“Known for our iconic doughnuts and premium coffee, Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved sweet treat brands around,” said Kurt Kuyper, President of WKS Krispy Kreme in a statement. “We are excited to expand our footprint in the Colorado Springs community and look forward to serving our new neighbors melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts and delicious drinks, morning through night.”

The new shop will be open seven days a week, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

This is the first Krispy Kreme location in Colorado Springs since 2006.