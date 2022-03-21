District 11 shares timeline for superintendent search

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs School District 11 is laying out its timeline in finding its next superintendent.

Earlier this month, the district and former superintendent Michael Thomas agreed to mutually part way.

The D11 school board told KRDO they're looking for someone who will bring effective leadership and be a visionary.

"Somebody who is dynamic, engaging, a strong communicator, and a collaborator," said Parth Melpakam, the school board president.

The district also says it's looking for someone who has experience in turning around declining enrollment in a school district. The board says student enrollment has been a major issue.

"It has a direct impact on our district budget for next year when we have declining student enrollment it impacts the number of staff we can have in our schools and starts the conversation should we be considering repurposing our schools," said Melpakam.

The search will be nationwide. Last week, the board approved a contract with an outside firm, McPherson and Jacobson, for an estimated $30,000. They'll help guide them through the process.

"That’s going to help facilitate the process, advertising what the district is looking for, what the board is looking for, engaging the community in getting community feedback," said Melpakam.

During the selection process, the community will have a chance to weigh in along the way.

The board's goal is to narrow down the candidate at the beginning of May and name the next superintendent by the end of that month.