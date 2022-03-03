District 11 announces ‘mutual separation’ with superintendent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday night, the District 11 Board of Education announced the "mutual separation" with the district and Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas.

According to a statement, Thomas expressed a "desire to pursue a mutual, amicable separation that would benefit all parties and the broader community. Further discussions ensued resulting in a mutual separation agreement."

Wednesday, the Board voted to accept the agreement, with Thomas's departure effective March 2, 2022.

According to the district, the terms of the mutual separation agreement include 14 months of severance compensation and health benefits.

We are grateful to Dr. Thomas for his dedicated service to the district and his many successes. The Board is determined to build on Dr. Thomas’ accomplishments as we work to deliver academic excellence and positive school culture for our deserving students and dedicated staff members. Colorado Springs District 11 Board of Education

Until an interim superintendent is identified, the district says the board has appointed D11 administrator Daniel Hoff to be the Acting Superintendent.