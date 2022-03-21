Colorado medical students collecting supplies for Ukraine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Medical students in Colorado Springs are collecting supplies to donate to those in need in Ukraine.

"We have everything from basic Ibuprofen to Neosporins to basic intubation kits, catheters," said Bre Stafford, a third-year medical student at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Stafford and other medical students started collecting these supplies in early March.

"They're lost there without support," said Stafford. "The only way that we can really think to help from Colorado was to at least help from the medical aspect and get some medical supplies."

Medical supplies are not the only items the students are collecting. They're also accepting diapers, crutches, and different types of feminine products.

"It's kind of been a chain reaction as far as communication and networking to get supplies from different clinics and hospitals. So we've been running around all town, all over town, just snagging the supplies and storing it here. We're kind of running out of space, but it's a start, and I'm glad that it's gaining traction," Stafford added.

The next steps are to transport all the supplies to a central location in Denver. With the help of a humanitarian group, a cargo plane will then help take the supplies to Poland or Ukraine. Until then, donations are still needed.

"If there's anybody that does work at a clinic and they have excess supplies or anything that's expired but still usable, we are taking that as well," Stafford said.

Stafford adds that they hope to collect more Insulin for Diabetics. A life-saving medicine that's become difficult to get access to in Ukraine.

"I know that if I were in their position, I would want somebody from worlds away just to like, you know, want to put in the same effort So I've been really pleased with how quick everybody around me has been jumping in to help."

For more information on how to help, refer to the flyer below: