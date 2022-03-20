Air Force’s season ends in WNIT second round

LOS ANGELES, CA (KRDO) -- The greatest season in Air Force women's basketball history came to an end with a 61-45 loss to UCLA in the WNIT second round.

Air Force trailed by 15 at halftime, and managed to hang around for a long time, but never got close enough to make a push for the lead.

Still, a 19-win season is the best in Air Force women's division-1 history. The Falcons clinched their first ever playoff birth, and postseason win.

"I was choked up in the locker room saying goodbye to them," said coach Chris Gobrecht.

"I just reminded them that they had so much to be proud of, and they have set the bar so high."

"I’m very thankful," said forward Haley Jones. "To have 19 wins in a season, I think we had 22 wins in my three years coming into the season. To almost match that in one season just goes to show that we have a winning culture now. This program is capable of that. Coach G is capable of recruiting legitimate division one players. Now we’re passing the torch on. Hey, we’re capable of that, let’s keep that going."