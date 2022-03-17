Police arrest man in connection to deadly January shooting on MLK Bypass

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a man in connection to a January shooting that left one person dead.

On January 20, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a reported shooting on the MLK Bypass (Highway 24) at 9:07 p.m. Police say a man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Jan. 21, the El Paso County Coroner's Office completed the autopsy and identified the victim as 41-year-old Kristopher Wilson of Colorado Springs.

Tuesday, detectives with the CSPD's Homicide/Assault Unit obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Jesus Velasco for one count of murder in the first degree.

According to police, Velasco was served with the arrest warrant at the El Paso County jail because he had been arrested earlier in the day by detectives for an unrelated warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-8477.