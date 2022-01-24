Victim in deadly shooting near MLK Bypass identified, no arrests made yet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says the victim in a shooting near the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass has died from his injuries.

According to CSPD, officers received reports of a shooting on the MLK Bypass at 9:07 p.m. on Jan. 20. At the scene, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

That man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the victim died later that same night.

On Jan. 21, the El Paso County Coroner's Office completed the autopsy and identified the victim as 41-year-old Kristopher Wilson of Colorado Springs.

While the Coroner's Office has yet to determine the official cause of death, police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

CSPD says this is the fourth homicide investigation in Colorado Springs so far in 2022.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-8477.