Air Force women earn first D1 postseason win

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (KRDO) -- The Air Force women's basketball team made history in northern California. The Falcons won their first ever division-1 postseason game, 64-60, over San Francisco.

"It means everything, said guard Kamri Heath. "We’ve worked hard for four years now, the seniors, and three years for me. Seeing it pay off, it means the world."

Riley Snyder and Cierra Winters tied for the team lead with 15 points, while Heath added 14.

Air Force trailed by 9 points in the third quarter, but the Falcons rallied thanks to smothering defense.

Winters forced a turnover which led to a Kayla Pilson layup, giving the Falcons a 1 point lead in the fourth quarter.

Later, with Air Force clinging to a 1-point lead with less than a minute to play, Winters got another steal and found Heath for a layup. Air Force held on by converting from the free throw line.

"That win was very much an Air Force win," said coach Chris Gobrecht. "That’s how they’ve been getting it done all year. We just wear people down. We were able to get them to cut the ball up a few times, and that’s just Air Force being Air Force."

Air Force awaits the winner of UC-Irvine and UCLA.