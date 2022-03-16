Broncos introduce Russell Wilson

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new era has begun. The Broncos introduced quarterback Russell Wilson just minutes after the trade became official. Wilson, who beat the Broncos in Super Bowl 48, is tasked with ending a six year playoff drought, and brining the Lombardi trophy back to Denver.

Wilson did his homework on the Broncos organization, including talking to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Wilson hopes to do for the Broncos what Manning did, super-charge a lackluster offense.

"I always talk about engaging in the huddle," Wilson said. "Every time I call or play, I want the office to believe that display can go to the house. Every single time."

He'll need to put up points, as the AFC West is littered with accomplished quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr. Wilson is ready for the challenge.

"Why would you want it any other way? I want to compete at the highest level," Wilson said.

"I’ve had an opportunity to talk with Russ over the last 10 days or so," said Broncos GM George Paton. "I’ve never met anyone who is completely obsessed with winning as Russ is."

Wilson will turn 34 in November, but he has plans on making Denver his home for years to come.

"My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years, and hopefully win 3 to 4 more Super Bowls," he said. "That’s the plan. That’s the mindset. That’s why I came here, to hopefully finish my career here, and to finish on top as a champion, and do it multiple times. That’s my mindset."

If it wasn't already clear, Wilson reiterated his stance.

"I came here for one reason. I came here for one reason, and that’s to win."

Winning is what Wilson does best. It's what the Broncos are primed to do for the first time in years.