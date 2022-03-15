Colorado GOP candidate gubernatorial forum Monday in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Republican Women, in partnership with the College Republican at UCCS and Sunrise Republican Women, is hosting a Republican Candidate Gubernatorial Forum Monday at 6 p.m. at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs.

The forum will include Republican candidates running for Governor of Colorado.

Confirmed candidates include Heidi Ganahl, Jeff Fry, Jason Wilkat, Jack Dillender, Jon Gray-Ginsburg, Danielle Neuschwanger, and Greg Lopez.

KRDO is attending this meeting.

Watch KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 10 p.m. for full coverage of the forum.