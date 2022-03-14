Monday evening forecast update. Impactful storm moves in Wednesday

It's going to be a pleasant evening in Southern Colorado. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s so bundle up as you head out Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a gorgeous day across the region with highs in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. We will begin to see clouds increase by Wednesday ahead of our next system which will bring a mix of rain and snow to the area. Rain starts initially but will change over to snow Wednesday night. Higher elevations like Woodland Park and the Palmer Divide will see mostly or all snow with this system.

In total, a half inch to and inch of RAIN is possible by Thursday afternoon. Highs elevations will see 5-10" of snow while lower elevations see less than that. Details on exact snow amounts have yet to be worked out but get ready for a wet Wednesday evening commute and a snowy Thursday morning commute.

We dry out this weekend and warm up as well.