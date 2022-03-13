CU Women’s team clinches spot in NCAA Tournament

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time since 2013, the Colorado women's basketball team will play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Buffaloes earned the 7th seed in the Greensboro Region, and will face #10 Creighton on Friday. Television information is still to be announced.

"My emotions are high," said forward Peanut Tuitele. "A little girls dream came true. I know a lot of my teammates probably felt the same. I’m just happy with excitement. It’s just so real, this moment. You can’t even replace it with anything else. It’s so awesome. We built a new culture here. That’s what Coach (JR) Payne envisioned. To actually see it pay off, all these four years, and see where we are now, it’s incredible!"

"To see the team just go crazy, and everything we talked about from the beginning of summer workouts, it was just an emotional experience, honestly," said forward Mya Hollingshed. "I’ve never had this. I’ve never felt this. To finally do this, in my fifth year, it means a lot."

It's Colorado's second NCAA Tournament birth since 2004.