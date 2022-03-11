Second suspect convicted in 2020 murder of nurse in Banning Lewis Ranch

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A 21-year-old from El Paso County was convicted late Friday for their part in the murder of her boyfriend's mother in 2020.

Cohen Heath faced several felony counts in connection with the murder of Bridget Kenner, who was 44 years-old and working as a nurse when she was stabbed to death in her home in the Banning Lewis Ranch area in the spring of 2020. Prior to Kenner's murder, Heath had been released on bond for aggravated cruelty to animals because he had homicidal urges and instead killed a cat. The bond was revoked in February 2020.

Kenny Kenner was 16 at the time of the murder. He also faced several felony counts for his role, but took a plea deal in January to spend 40 years behind bars.

Heath has yet to be formally sentenced, but a first-degree murder conviction in Colorado carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. Heath's sentencing hearing has not yet been announced.

Heath is also facing a sexual exploitation charge related to the murder and will be tried separately on that charge in July.