Colorado Springs teen sentenced to 40 years for killing mother in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teenager was sentenced Friday for the murder of their mother in the spring of 2020. Emma "Kenny" Kenner, who was 16 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 40 years in the Department of Corrections with 5 years mandatory parole.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRDO, officers were initially called to their Banning Lewis Ranch home for a welfare check. A coworker called the police when Bridget Kenner didn't show up for work.

When police entered the home, they found her nude in the living room with multiple puncture wounds. They also found a bloody knife in the kitchen and bloody clothes in the laundry room.

Police found the victim's daughter and the other suspect, Cohen "Vinn" Heath, at a 7-Eleven roughly a mile away. According to police, Kenner identifies as a male and calls himself Kenny. Heath identifies as a woman.

During questioning, Kenner admitted that he knew Bridget was stabbed to death. However, the police did not mention the stabbing.

While interviewing Heath, she told police she woke up to Bridget screaming and pleading with Kenner to not kill her. According to police, Heath said she hid in the basement instead of going upstairs.

According to the affidavit, Heath went on to tell police Bridget had caught Kenner trying to cut himself. That led to an argument, which escalated into the stabbing.

According to police, Heath had been arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals months before the murder after she brutally killed her mother's cat. During that 2019 incident, Heath told police she thought about killing a friend staying at their house and her mother before eventually killing the cat.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Animal Law Enforcement division said Heath kept the mutilated body of the cat as a "memento."

Both teens were arrested by police for their involvement in the stabbing. According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Heath is set for a jury trial on March 1, 2022.