22 felonies linked to Pueblo murder suspect, crime committed while out on parole

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents show that 31-year-old Nicholas Tumblin, who's accused of killing a man and nearly killing another hours later, has 22 felonies charges on his record in four Colorado counties since 2009.

The felony charges range from aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft, and a slew of drug distribution and possession offenses among other charges. The arrests were in El Paso, Fremont, Crowley, and Pueblo counties.

Thursday, Tumblin was before a judge for his arraignment, or his chance to plead guilty or not guilty. Tumblin is charged with First Degree Murder and attempted Second Degree Murder.

However, a six-week continuance was granted.

On October 1, 2021, Tumblin allegedly shot and killed 36-year-old Eric Trujillo on 3rd St. near downtown Pueblo. An hour and 47 minutes later, he allegedly shot the owner of Sancho's Bar and Grill, Adam Niederstadt.

Days later, questions were raised about how Tumblin was out of jail after he was arrested and jailed for a parole violation on September 13. His stay in jail lasted only 11 days.

"This guy gets out and then 11 days he is back out on the streets and he shoots me and kills another guy," Niederstadt said. "With parole, they need to tighten up their ship, because it is not what it used to be. Might as well not even have parole."

Tumblin has been in the Colorado Department of Corrections since his October arrest, but for the victim, the thought of what happened haunts him.

"I had died twice. I wake up out of a coma for two days. I woke up and they tell me sign your life right here, you've got twenty percent chance of living, and eighty percent chance of dying," Niederstadt said.

Tumblin is scheduled back in for another arraignment hearing on April 20. His defense counsel said in court they needed more time with a "large amount of discovery in this case," and a large number of homicides and shootings were making it difficult to find additional counsel for Tumblin.