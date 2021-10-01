Police search for man wanted in two Pueblo shootings

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is looking for a suspect in two shootings.

Monday at 2:36 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. 3rd Street on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found a gunshot victim. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

PPD identified the victim as 36-year-old Eric Trujillo.

Two hours later, police responded to Sancho's Bar and Grill at 628 E. 4th Street for another shooting. At that scene, officers found another gunshot victim. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say he was in stable condition.

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Section determined the shootings were connected. After an investigation, detectives identified 31-year-old Nicholas Tumblin as the suspect in both shootings.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Tumblin on 1st Degree Murder and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

According to police, Tumblin is a parole client with previous local arrests, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cardona at (719)-553-3385 or the Pueblo Police Department at (719)-553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or click here.