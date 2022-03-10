18 hate groups tracked in Colorado, 3 locally

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center has tracked 18 hate groups throughout Colorado in their newly-released report: The Year in Hate & Extremism 2021.

Three organizations designated as hate groups in Colorado by the SPLC are based in Colorado Springs or Pueblo. Eight others operate statewide.

Family Research Institute and The Pray in Jesus Name Project are both located in Colorado Springs and have been added to the map for being 'anti-LGBTQ.'

Anti-LGBTQ is classified as "the opposition to LGBTQ rights, often couched in demonizing rhetoric and grounded in harmful pseudoscience that portrays LGBTQ people as threats to children, society, and often public health."

KRDO reached out to Pray in Jesus Name for comment on their designation. Chaplain Gordon Klingenschmitt responded with the following message:

Thank you for your inquiry. This is not news. Ten years ago the SPLC listed Pray In Jesus Name, and now continues to defame scores of Evangelical Christian groups like ours (and now KRDO defames us) because we stand for traditional marriage between one man and one woman. I believe the Bible, and so does a vast majority of your audience. Chaplain Gordon Klingenschmitt, PhD

SPLC says Northern Kingdom Prophets, located in Pueblo, has been designated as a group for 'general hate.' General hate is classified as "groups that peddle a combination of well-known hate and conspiracy theories, in addition to unique bigotries that are not easily categorized."

SPLC's new report identified 733 hate and 488 anti-government groups actively operating across the United States. This is a decrease from 838 documented in 2020 and a record-high 1,020 in 2018.

Southern Poverty Law Center says even though the number of documented active groups has declined for the third year, hate and extremism in America have not diminished. They believe far-right extremists are finding haven in online networks.