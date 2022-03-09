Suspect shot dead by Colorado Springs Police was wanted for allegedly paralyzing man in Mississippi

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned that the man shot dead by Colorado Springs Police Department officers (CSPD) in broad daylight Monday was wanted for allegedly paralyzing a man in Mississippi just a little more than a week ago.

The El Paso County Sherrif's Office, the agency investigating the officer-involved shooting, identified James Gregory, 39, as the man who died.

A detective from the Tippah County Sheriffs Office in Mississippi told 13 Investigates Gregory was wanted on an attempted murder charge in Mississippi.

The Tippah County Sheriff's Office alleges Gregory paralyzed an individual after an incident on February 26. The detective says Gregory stabbed and beat a man in a trailer, and then stole his vehicle.

The sheriff's office says the victim was lying in the trailer injured for more than 24 hours before he was found, and it was, "a miracle that the victim survived."

The Tippah County Sheriff's Office believes Gregory then drove the man's car more than 1,000 miles to Colorado Springs. Tippah County is a little over an hour southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.

Deputies in Tippah County learned Gregory had made his way to Colorado Springs and notified CSPD.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, CSPD officers "initiated an investigation to locate the whereabouts" of Gregory.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says CSPD officers spotted him in the 200 block of North Circle Drive. They say Gregory drew a gun and pointed it at officers, who fired at least one shot. Gregory was able to get away from the scene.

In the 400 block of Circle Drive, additional officers found him. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported that he drew his gun and pointed it at CSPD officers again, but this time when officers shot at him, he was hit and killed.

Four CSPD officers are on leave, pending further investigation into the shooting.

13 Investigates has learned Gregory has previous burglary charges in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, and has been booked in the Pontotoc County Jail 18 times since 2004.