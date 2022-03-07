Fremont County Sheriff’s Office search for two people wanted for questioning in double homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people investigators want to question in a recent double homicide in Fremont County.

The sheriff's office is searching for Toni Marie Gurule and Suzzette Marie Salyer to execute a court order to obtain their DNA and questioning.

According to the sheriff's office, they're both considered armed and dangerous.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they're known to drive the following:

• White 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup with Colorado license plate BWK-635

• Orange 2004 Ford Mustang with Colorado license plate HGQ-757

• Blue 2007 Ford F150 with Colorado license plate HAQ-491

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 719-276-5555 and select option 8 to be connected to dispatch.