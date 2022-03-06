Cheyenne Mountain ready for state

Cheyenne Mountain is the first hockey team from Colorado Springs to reach the state title game since 2011.

That adds some extra fuel for the state championship game, as the Red-Tailed Hawks look to return the city to the summit.

Rival teams from Colorado Springs have even reached out and offered support.

"We play against teams like Rampart, and Pine Creek, and all the other Colorado Springs teams. We’re definitely rivals with them during the season, but especially now we’re getting a lot of love from all those guys we’ve played with our entire lives," says captain Denton Damgaard. "They’re rooting for us because everyone in Colorado Springs wants to see us bring it back to Colorado Springs."

"Just to come this far with the team, and be with your buddies, and every day go to the rink, we’re glad we get to represent Colorado Springs," says forward Noah Bonnett. "We’re proud of where we’re from, and we hope to make a statement."

"It is (about) Colorado Springs," says forward Wyatt Furda. "Denver wins all the time. Now that we finally get a chance, it’s great that everyone’s coming together, and finally seeing that."

Cheyenne Mountain will face Colorado Academy in the 4A state title game on Tuesday at Ball Arena.