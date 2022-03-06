Air Force receives record number of All-Conference honors

LAS VEGAS – UNLV and New Mexico tied for a league-high five Mountain West Women's Basketball All-Conference honorees, as the MW announced its 2021-22 postseason honors on Sunday, as voted on by the league's 11 head coaches.



Air Force head coach Chris Gobrecht earned MW Coach of the Year honors, while UNLV's Desi-Rae Young was selected as Player of the Year. Air Force's Cierra Winters received Defensive Player of the Year recognition. Colorado State's Upe Atosu earned Newcomer of the Year, while UNLV's Nneka Obizor was named MW Sixth Person of the Year. Wyoming's Allyson Fertig was crowned the MW Freshman of the Year.



Young helped lead UNLV (23-6, 15-3 MW) to its first outright Conference championship since the league's inception. The sophomore finished MW play, averaging 14.4 points per game and grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game. The Las Vegas native shot 55.2% (101-183) from the field and went 70% (53-75) at the free-throw line. A three-time MW Player of the Week honoree, Young scored in double-figures in 17-of-18 Lady Rebels Conference contests, earning double-doubles in five of the games.



Defensive Player of the Year, Winters, finished Conference play averaging an MW-high 2.4 steals per game, while collecting 43 total steals on the 18-game Conference season. The senior's 78 total steals rank 13th in the country, while her 2.7 steals per game are 21st in the nation. Winter's helped Air Force hold Conference opponents to an MW-low 58.4 points per game. The El Paso, Texas, native becomes only the second player ( Kaelin Immel , 2017-18) in the program history to earn an individual All-Conference award since the Falcons joined the league in 1999.



Atosu's 16.7 points per game in MW play ranks fifth in the league. The senior recorded six 20-point scoring games in Conference play, as she is one of only eight MW players to record a 30-point scoring game this season. The Edo State, Nigeria native finished league action with 300 total points, 52 rebounds and 18 steals.



Fertig becomes the first Wyoming women's basketball player in Mountain West history to win Freshman of the Year honors. The Glendo, Wyoming, native earned a league-high five Mountain West Freshman of the Week awards, averaging 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in the Conference season. The freshman finished league play shooting 48.9% (69-141) from the field and 70.8% (34-48) at the charity stripe.



Coming off the bench, Obiazor averaged 11.4 points per game in all MW contests, while pulling down 5.7 per contest. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native, is the second UNLV player to claim MW Sixth Person of the Year honors and first since 2018-19.



Seventh-year Air Force head coach Gobrecht, guided the Falcons to a 17-12 overall record and a 11-7 finish in the Mountain West, which is the program's first winning season since becoming Division I in 1996. Under the direction of Gobrecht, Air Force finished the regular season Top 5 in the league's standings and will enter the 2022 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Women's Basketball Championship as the No. 5 seed, earning a bye to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.



This is the first year multiple Air Force players earned all-conference recognition in a single season.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Desi-Rae Young, So., C, UNLV



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cierra Winters , Sr., G, Air Force



NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Upe Atosu, Sr., G, Colorado State



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Allyson Fertig, Fr., C, Wyoming



SIXTH PERSON OF THE YEAR

Nneka Obiazor, So., UNLV



COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Gobrecht , Air Force



All-CONFERENCE TEAM

Riley Snyder , Sr., F, Air Force

McKenna Hofschild, Jr., G, Colorado State

Haley Cavinder, Jr., G, Fresno State

Da'Ja Hamilton, Sr., G, Nevada

Jaedyn De La Cerda, Sr., G, New Mexico

Shaiquel McGruder, Sr., F, New Mexico

Antonia Anderson, Sr., F, New Mexico

Desi-Rae Young, So., C, UNLV

Essence Booker, Jr., G, UNLV

McKinley Bradshaw, Jr., G, Wyoming



HONORABLE MENTION

Upe Atosu, Sr., G, Colorado State

LaTora Duff, Sr., G, New Mexico

Sophia Ramos, Sr., G, San Diego State

Adryanna Quezada, Jr., G/F, Utah State



All-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Cierra Winters , Sr., G, Air Force

Alyssa Jimenez, So., G, Nevada

Shaiquel McGruder, Sr., F, New Mexico

Justice Ethridge, Sr., G, UNLV

Desi-Rae Young, So., C, UNLV

Quinn Weidemann, Sr., G, Wyoming



All-FRESHMAN TEAM

Audrey Roden, Fr., G, Nevada

Paula Reus, Fr., G, New Mexico

Asia Avinger, Fr., G, San Diego State

Alyssa Durazo-Frescas, Fr., G, UNLV

Allyson Fertig, Fr., C, Wyoming