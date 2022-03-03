Crews continue battling Huerfano Road Fire, south of Avondale

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office provided an update to a fie that broke out March 2, south of Avondale.

According to the sheriff's office, the Huerfano Road Fire was first reported in the 6200 block of Huerfano Road, at the bottom of the Huerfano River.

Crews spent Wednesday battling the flames. Thursday, the sheriff's office told KRDO the fire reached 230 acres and was 72% contained.

According to the sheriff's office, no structures were threatened by the fire. Investigators are still working to figure out the cause of the fire.

Multiple agencies are working on containing the fire, and crews will be at the scene to monitor the flames through the night.