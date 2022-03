PUEBLO CO., Colo. (KRDO) - First responders are en route to a wildfire south of Avondale in eastern Pueblo County.

The fire is reported to be in the area of the 6200 block of Huerfano Rd., which is approximately 20 miles south of Avondale. The Pueblo Co. Sheriff's Office does not yet have a size estimate or a possible cause.

