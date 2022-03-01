Some Colorado Springs bars to no longer carry Russian-made spirits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At least 11 states, including Oregon, North Carolina and West Virginia, have banned the sale of Russian-made Vodka in response to the crisis in Ukraine.

But bar owners in Colorado Springs aren't waiting for Colorado to join the list.

Joey Campana owns several establishments in downtown Colorado Springs - the Rabbit Hole, Bonnie and Reed, Bonnie and Reed Sushi, Supernova West, Supernova Downtown, Stir Coffee and Shame and Regret.

Campana, who is set to open another bar downtown soon - says he wont be stocking any of his businesses with russian made products.

“We definitely won’t be carrying any Russian vodka especially now," he said. "We pride ourself on U.S. and local companies.”

Notable brands include labels such as Russian Standard, Beluga Noble, and Zyr.

But contrary to popular belief, imports of real Russian vodka account for just 1.3% of America's imports according to the Distilled Spirits Council.

That means that there will still be plenty of familiar brands available, including Absolut from Sweden, Ciroc and Grey Goose - both from France.

“Now we are being a little more conscientious about where we are sourcing our ingredients and making sure what we are doing is not supporting these people who have become tyrants and are ruining the lives of millions of people for the sake of power and greed,” Hannah Campana told KRDO News.

As for brands like Stoli and Smirnoff, they are not part of this current boycott. While they may sound Russian, they are distilled in Latvia and America, respectively.