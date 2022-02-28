Pueblo West Metro Board tables vote on water tap deal with Pueblo; proposal likely dead

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO-- Pueblo West is still looking to solve its long-term water needs, trying to find a way to satisfy home builders, and keep up with growing demand.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar wanted to tack on a $1,500 fee for every new home built in Pueblo West, in exchange for increasing the number of taps Pueblo West can assign to builders.

But at Monday's board meeting, that idea was over and done with pretty quickly.

The Pueblo West Metro Board didn't even move to vote on Gadisar's proposal. Parties on both sides of the issue acknowledge the deal is pretty much dead in the water.

"That signals to me that they have other plans for their long-term water and they're not going to be relying on the City of Pueblo water for their future," Gradisar said of the Pueblo West Metro Board tabling the tap plan.

The Pueblo City Council had already approved the measure, but it required approval from the Pueblo West Metro Board.

For now, it would appear Gradisar may have overestimated Pueblo West's thirst for more water. Pueblo West Metro Board President Doug Proal says they've got other options, and enough taps to cover expansion through 2028.

"It has essentially died on the vine at this point," Proal told KRDO after the meeting.

Proal says Pueblo West also has water rights in Chaffee County, which he believes they'll be able to add to their portfolio in about four or five years.

So, Pueblo West's search plans for a long-term water tap solution will move forward, but likely without the City of Pueblo.

"I'm disappointed in the whole situation," Proal said of the processes between Pueblo West and its neighbor. "It's been contentious for the last 60 days."

Gradisar feels similarly.

"I'm disappointed. You know, they've been playing it pretty close to the vest," he said of the board. "We've been trying to communicate with members of the board, and they haven't been very responsive either to us or to the homebuilders.