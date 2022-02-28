Colorado Springs police rule assault incident as a homicide investigation; victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The incident that left one man dead and another man arrested at a 7-Eleven earlier this February is now being ruled as homicide investigation, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At around 6:40 p.m., CSPD Communication Center received a report of an assault that happened at a 7-Eleven at 503 S. Nevada Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Police found a man suffering from serious injuries. The man was immediately transported to a nearby hospital to get treatment.

The suspect, Tyrek Williams, 22, was also found at the scene by Colorado Springs police. He was booked in the El Paso County Jail for first degree attempted murder.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, police say the assault victim died due to his injuries sustained in the incident a few weeks earlier. That same day, El Paso County Coroner’s Office did an autopsy and identified the assault victim to be Colorado Springs resident, 56-year-old Andrew Dominguez. Police ruled Dominguez's death as a homicide from "blunt force trauma."

In the beginning of the year, CSPD says Dominguez's death is the 12th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs. In 2021, officials investigated three homicides at this time.

Williams is expected to face additional charges in Dominguez's death by The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He is still in the El Paso County Jail.

Police say the investigation remains active and open at this time.