Ukrainian Pueblo West exchange student fears for his families safety

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The war in Ukraine may feel like it's happening a world away, but for Ivan Kozlov, the conflict hits right at home. Kozlov is a foreign exchange student at Pueblo West High school, arriving here six months ago from Brovary, Ukraine, his hometown.

Ivan Kozlov

“I've been seeing images of bombing in Brovary and I was terrified," Kozlov said. “In my city, seven people died and 17 people got injured from a single air strike."

Kozlov's parents and 10-year-old sister remain in Ukraine. He says they are scared for their lives, secluded, sheltered, and scared for the last 48 hours.







Via Ivan Kozlov

"The first time that I heard the news that my city was bombed, I had a panic attack basically. I was frightened and had a hard time breathing," Kozlov said.

He has tried to communicate with his family as much as possible, albeit difficult at times with the nine hour time difference between Colorado and Ukraine.

"I am really afraid of their safety because of the fact that I am so far away from them and I can't do almost anything, it's really frightening," Kozlov said.

For now, Kozlov will remain in Pueblo West with his host family; however, his flight back home in June remains in limbo.

"Most of the air way companies closed their routes to Ukraine so it might be delayed, who knows, nobody knows for real," Kozlov said.

When asked what Americans can do to help the people of Ukraine during this time of conflict and uncertainty, he said it's important for them to spread awareness on what is really going on in Ukraine.

"Russian President Putin called it a special military operation, but it's a full scale invasion. It's war in Ukraine that's going on right now. Thousands of people are dying in my country," Kozlov said.

Thursday, Ivan spoke with Pueblo West High School CyChron student media about the ongoing war in his home country. That video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/y2DWOQd95xk