Man in custody after allegedly attacking neighbor with machete

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a neighbor's house and attacking them with a machete.

Friday at 1:47 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 about a stabbing in the 800 block of Meadow Lane in Palmer Lake. According to the sheriff's office, the reporting party said the neighbor broke into their house and attacked them.

A deputy and an officer with the Palmer Lake Police Department responded to the call. At the scene, they made contact with a man armed with a machete.

After a brief struggle, the sheriff's office says the man was taken into custody.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Adam Gerak was booked into the El Paso County Jail on several charges, including 2 counts of Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, and 1st Degree Assault.