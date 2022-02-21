Nick Hinrichsen elected to replace Sen. Leroy Garcia for Colorado State Senate District 3

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Nick Hinrichsen was chosen to represent District 3 and take over for Sen. Leroy Garcia in the Colorado Senate.

According to The Pueblo Chieftain, Hinrichsen is a former transportation officer in the U.S. Army and operations supervisor for Pueblo Transit.

Sen. Steve Fenberg from Boulder, who will replace Garcia as Senate President, endorsed Hinrichsen.

"There's a lot of excellent work that's already being done by Representative Esgar and a lot of stuff that Sen. Garcia has been working on that I expect to pick up the torch and keep running in the direction he's been running with it," Hinrichsen said after he won.

On his campaign Facebook page, Hinrichsen thanked the Pueblo County Democratic Party, the vacancy committee members, and his fellow candidates.