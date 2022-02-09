State Sen. Steve Fenberg, of Boulder, named Colorado Senate President

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Senate is under new leadership. Wednesday, State Senator Steve Fenberg from Boulder was chosen to replace outgoing Senate President Leroy Garcia, who represents Pueblo.

Fenberg was first elected in 2016 and was just elected to his second term in 2022. As part of the new role, he'll step down from serving as the current majority leader.

Garcia will officially resign on February 23 and take a new job with the Department of Defense.