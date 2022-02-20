State Wrestling Championships Wrap

Pueblo County’s Zion Mares outlasted Mesa Ridge’s Damien Reyes, winning by decision in the 4A, 106lb final. He is the last Zion! if you walk into the hornets nest, you’re bound to get stung!

"It didn’t feel real", Mares said. "I didn’t feel like I was there. I felt like I was watching myself. It just felt crazy."

Speaking of getting stung by hornets, Pueblo County’s Bryce Garcia can sting. He took home the state crown by decision in the 4A, 170lb weight class.

In the 2A, 120lb final, Rocky Ford’s Dezmon Reyes was all smiles even during the match. It makes sense given he tied his opponent into a knot. When it was over, he jumped into his coaches arms.

"I didn’t really think I was going to win," Reyes said. "But my coaches kept telling me, 'You got this'. It’s exciting to jump into his arms and give him a big hug after everything that he’s done for me. I wouldn’t take anything back."

Cheyenne mountain’s Nico Gagliardi was tired… Tired of not being a state champ that is. He decided he’d grown weary of his competition and got it over with in 29 seconds. He’s your 4A, 195lb champ.

Joining Nico is Nicholas Grizales. He had never won state. He had some disappointing finishes his first three years, but he kept working, and grinding, and now he’s a state champion. Grizales pinned Cañon City’s Ezavian Ortega in the second round. After the match, the feelings just started pouring out. He gave his dad a big hug. His dad pushed him to stay with it.

"It’s just special because I’ve been working for it for four years now," an emotional Grizales said after the match. "It’s been really hard to get here, I’m sorry. It’s just been really hard. My family has been here for me the entire way. I have multiple coaches that have helped me through 4 years. (Everything) Just finally come together to come when state title."