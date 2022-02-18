Former deck contractor exposed by KRDO investigation gets criminally sentenced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former deck contractor Kevin McGee of "Decks R Us" was sentenced to four years probation and will be required to pay back money he stole from customers.

McGee, 67, was convicted on a felony theft charge, three years after 13 Investigates first exposed him and his business partner Ken Peterson. Our team found the pair took tens of thousands of dollars from Southern Colorado homeowners for deck contracting work they never completed.

McGee told the judge on Thursday evening that he never benefited one dollar from the customers he was convicted of stealing from. He said he was sorry for the financial harm he caused anyone and his only regret was teaming up with his former business partners.

Despite being convicted by a jury, McGee told the judge KRDO told an untrue story, but did not elaborate on what was untrue about our reporting.

We attempted to speak with McGee after he was sentenced. In the midst of our attempt, Joan Lawson, who paid McGee and his partners to deck work at her home in Divide confronted him.

"I tried to share my story with you guys," McGee said to KRDO.

"No you did not. You were on film but would not answer the door. Get out of my face," Lawson said.

A woman who was with McGee at the hearing and Lawson shared a tense moment in the courthouse hallway.

"Liar, liar," Lawson told McGee.

"Oh my gosh. You're the liar. You owe me money," McGee responded.

McGee has not been charged for Lawson's case, but she told 13 Investigates she was disappointed in his sentence for other victims.

"Not stiff enough. Not for what he did. Not for as many people as he hurt," Lawson said.

Lawson tells 13 Investigates she has tried to get criminal charges against McGee and Peterson but has received the runaround from several law enforcement agencies.

"I paid them $93,000 and $20,000 of that was supposed to go for my husband's man cave garage, which they never even started on," Lawson said.

Once our team got involved with her case again, a detective from El Paso County Sheriff's Office called her on Friday.

McGee's business partner Ken Peterson's case is still playing out in the court system. The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Friday it could not comment on McGee's sentence until Peterson's case is over.