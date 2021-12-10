Owner of Decks R Us found guilty of theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Kevin McGee, the contractor accused of felony theft after reportedly stealing thousands of dollars from multiple Southern Colorado families, was found guilty.

McGee owned the company "Decks R Us" with Ken Peterson. In May, deputies say the pair stole more from an at-risk elderly man and his wife after being hired to build a deck.

According to court records, McGee was found guilty of theft of more than $20,000 and theft of an at-risk person.

In 2019, five families reported $164,000 in losses after hiring McGee and Peterson.

They were arrested on felony theft charges after two of the families went to the police. In October 2019, the Pikes Peak Regional Department revoked their license following multiple complaints and code violations.