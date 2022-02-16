District 60 breaking ground on two new schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 is breaking ground on two new school projects. Last week, crews placed the final steel beams on Centennial and East High Schools during Topping Out ceremonies. Now, the district has turned its attention to two new elementary schools.

Next Tuesday, crews will break ground during a ceremony for the new Franklin School of Innovation at 1315 Horseshoe Drive in Belmont. Wednesday, another groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new Sunset Park Elementary School at 110 University Circle on the south side.

Below are renderings of the two new schools:

Sunset Park Elementary School

Franklin School of Innovation

Funding for the projects comes from a $218 million bond approved by voters in 2019. According to the district, the new buildings will modernize the two existing school properties.

“Through this partnership with the community, we are now building two more new schools, rather than making stop-gap repairs that would likely only extend the life of the buildings a few years,” explained Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso.

Dalton Sprouse with District 60 asked the public to not attend these groundbreakings due to COVID-19 precautions.