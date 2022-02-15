2 killed in crash on Highway 50 east of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement authorities are working on a significant crash on Highway 96 just east of Pueblo that happened Tuesday afternoon and left two people dead.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Hwy 96/50 near 37th Lane. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the crash was blocking westbound lanes and at least one eastbound lane.

The Colorado State Patrol told KRDO that the crash involved a passenger car and a pickup truck that was towing a flatbed trailer. CSP says the passenger car pulled in front of the trailer at 36th Lane, and the crash sent both vehicles into the median.

CSP confirmed to crews at the scene that at least two people in the passenger car were killed in the collision. A third occupant in the passenger car was taken to the hospital by a helicopter. We're working on getting information about any other injuries.

This is a developing story with few details available at the moment, check back for updates.