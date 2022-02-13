Skip to Content
One dead after a single-car crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on South Circle Drive, just south of the exit for the Hancock Expressway.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they received a call about the crash a little before 6 AM Sunday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and found a car that had ended up in an embankment near trees. CSFD reported that the was severe damage to the car, and the one person inside had died.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added to this article when it becomes available.

