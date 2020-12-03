Pueblo District 60 demolished Heroes K-8 Academy

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, Pueblo District 60 completely demolished Heroes K-8 Academy, formally known as Freed Middle School.

District 60 School Board members voted last year to close Heroes Academy K-8, saying the school was facing a large sum of maintenance fees on top of millions of dollars already spent.

Built in 1954, Heroes Academy is the first District 60 building to be torn down in 30 years. The site is now being considered as a potential spot for a new school.

This was the first major bond project to be completed for the district. Two other schools are in the process of receiving air conditioning for the first time and other schools are undergoing roof and electrical work.

The district is in the process of designing and building four new schools that will replace East High School, Centennial High School, Sunset Park Elementary School, and Franklin School of Innovation.

The Building Excellent Schools Today grants are funding the projects with $30 million.