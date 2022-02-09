Boulder King Soopers reopens after mass shooting in March 2021

By COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Nearly a year after 10 people were shot and killed at a supermarket in Boulder, the redesigned store on Table Mesa is back open.

Customers were welcomed back Wednesday after a ceremony that blended celebration with remembrance.

CU Boulder's Marching Band kicked off the opening ceremonies, and Governor Jared Polis thanked the store's staff for their resilience.

Several speakers focused on the importance of once again having a neighborhood store where people inevitably run into each other and catch up.

But some also encouraged people who are struggling to reach out for help at the resource center established after the March shooting.

The company says about half of the employees who worked at the store at the time are back working at the store.

Nearby, a memorial tree garden is being installed to remember the victims.