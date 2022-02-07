More sunshine and mild temperatures ahead for Tuesday… and breezy.

After cold morning lows in the teens... we'll see more sunshine and highs in the low-50s Tuesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clears skies, light winds, and cold overnight. Lows Tuesday morning will bottom out in the low to mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies, mild, and breezy conditions for Tuesday. North winds will pick up Tuesday afternoon from 10 to 20 mph and gusting as high as 30 mph. Highs Tuesday will range from the low to mid-50s.

EXTENDED: Quiet weather through the lunch-hour on Wednesday. Wednesday evening a weak system will move across the area bringing with it a small chance for a few snow showers. Snow will mainly be along the Palmer Divide and Teller County. We're dry through the end of the work week, with another chance for snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs this week will generally be in the upper-40s and low-50s