Lawsuits allege pattern of sexual misconduct by former Florence City Manager at City Hall

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The current city clerk and a former city planning technician have filed federal lawsuits this week alleging Florence city officials knew about sexual harassment and sexual abuse by the former city manager and failed to protect female employees.

The lawsuits against the City of Florence and former city manager Michael Patterson were filed by Leventhal Lewis Kuhn Taylor Swan PC on behalf of City Clerk Jessica Hill and former city planning technician Shay Ardrey.

13 Investigates has confirmed both women reported the sexual abuse and harassment allegations to Florence Police Department amid its criminal investigation into Patterson. The criminal investigation led to Patterson's arrest in November 2021. He is currently facing charges of felony stalking, unlawful sexual contact, and providing alcohol to a minor for his alleged behavior towards women who worked for him at the Florence City Hall.

The city clerk's lawsuit says Patterson sexually assaulted her in his office in August 2021.

The former city planning technician's lawsuit says Patterson repeatedly sent her sexual text messages.

Hill and Ardrey's lawsuits both allege Florence's current interim city manager, interim HR director and Chief of Police knew about the alleged sexual misconduct for months but did nothing to help the women.

The federal claims say the city was aware of Patterson's behavior before officials hired him. The lawsuit says in 2008 when Patterson was a city manager in Oregon, he was "charged with one count of felony fourth-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault against a woman with whom he was in a romantic relationship." Patterson pleaded guilty and instead of going to jail, he was ordered to attend an 18-month counseling program aimed at preventing domestic violence, according to The Oregonian newspaper.

The lawsuits go into detail about a sexual harassment claim that the City of Florence settled in 2019 after the former city clerk came forward to report sexual harassment allegations against Patterson. The lawsuits also claim the former clerk was terminated in retaliation for reporting the harassment.

"Even after the City was made aware of Mr. Patterson’s practice of abusing women, the City did not implement any supervisory protocol over him in an attempt to prevent his predatory behavior. The City allowed Mr. Patterson’s abusive behavior to continue," Hill and Ardrey's attorney wrote.

The women allege Mr. Patterson did not receive any tangible adverse employment action after the 2019 claim was settled but instead "was promoted, given pay raises, and hidden perks." The attorney for the victims tells 13 Investigates those hidden perks included free city water and flexible vacation time.

The lawsuit also calls into question the Florence city council's statement that Patterson's actions were deceptive and covert. Patterson's abuse took place during work hours in city hall, according to the federal claims.

Both women say Patterson frequently texted them sexual inappropriate messages often times talking about their looks, his sexual fantasies, and desire to have sex with them.

Hill and Ardrey are suing the City of Florence for discrimination, sexual harassment, outrageous conduct/intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, negligent supervision, and negligent retention. Hill is also suing the city for retaliation and Patterson for civil assault, battery, defamation, and false imprisonment.

Attorney Andrew Swan released this statement to 13 Investigates about Hill and Ardrey's cases:

"In our opinion, Florence's City Council and senior officials employed a predator as city manager. They knew that Michael Patterson victimized female employees of Florence. They could have and should have stopped him. They refused. These two women felt obligated to bring Michael Patterson's predatory misconduct, and the City's disregard of it, where it should be—out in the open. We believe it is past time that Florence's City Council and senior officials acknowledge that their apathy allowed Michael Patterson's sexually abusive behavior to fester for many years. My clients and I hope that the government of Florence will finally right these wrongs and make sure that predators will never be on the City's payroll. If not, we will hold them accountable."

13 Investigates spoke with Florence Mayor Paul Villagrana over the phone about the cases. Villagrana said he was unaware of the lawsuits, adding that much happened before he was elected as mayor in November 2021. Villagrana was on council at the time the city settled the 2019 sexual harassment claim against Patterson. Villagrana resigned from the council in early 2020.

We also reached out to all city council members, the city attorney, the interim city manager, interim HR director, and police chief for an interview. They have not responded to our requests for comment.

We also reached out to Patterson through his criminal defense attorney. We have not yet heard back.

Patterson is expected to be back in the Fremont County Court on Monday for a criminal hearing related to his November 2021 arrest.