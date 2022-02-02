The Brady Crunch: Brady Hankin hopes to share fourth title with his family

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been quite a run for Woodland Park wrestler Brady Hankin.

The senior is going for his fourth straight state title across three different weight classes. As a freshman, he won the state crown in the 106lb weight class, then in the 120lb class as a sophomore, and is looking to repeat as a state champ in the 138lb division.

"Back at 106(lbs) and 120(lbs), it’s a lot more technical, I think," Hankin said. "And then I got up to 138(lbs), and I realized it’s a lot more of a fight, than it is about technique.

He’s been wrestling since he was five and it’s always on his mind. Once he’s on the mat, you better watch out. He’s 28-1 so far this season. Hankin will be wrestling at UNC up in Greely next year, with the goal of being a national champion.

"I’m addicted to wrestling," Hankin said. "I’ve been doing it since I was young. It’s been occupying most of my time since I was six years old."

This is the stretch run for Brady, and he’s been able to share it with his family. His dad, Casey, is his coach. His brother, Jess, also a state champion wrestler, is an assistant.

"We’ve gone to so many tournaments together," Casey Hankin said. "We've traveled to the East Coast, to the West Coast, and just everywhere you can think of. We have bonded, and we’re really close."

"Since I’ve been little, they’ve been the ones in my corner, and they’ve been supporting me no matter who my coaches were," Brady Hankin said. "It’s really important to me to have them with me along the way."

It’s been some kind of journey. and before it’s over, he and his family will have one more chance to make championship memories together.