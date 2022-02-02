Colorado Springs families enjoy snow day with sledding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Colorado Springs residents took full advantage of the snow day by hitting some hilly areas with sleds.

One family that just moved here from California said their children have never been sledding. Wednesday's snow provided a great opportunity to make memories as a family.

William Dyer admitted the snow day also was a great way to get out of the house and work off a little pent-up energy.

"You know I think it was more for our sanity. I think having the kids home all day just kind of drives us crazy. So we had to get out and get some fun, get some energy burnt out so when we get home they will hopefully leave us alone," said Dyer.

The Dyers spent the day sliding and wiping out on hills.

