Streaking Air Force ready for Army

Air Force is on a roll. The Falcons hockey team has won its last four games, and takes a lot of momentum into its showdown with Army.

"We win four in a row, we won two on the road. It’s been a long time. I’ve got Aquafina, I should get champagne! Are you kidding me? Let’s face it, this place is tough," coach Frank Serratore said. "It’s not always smiles and tummy rubs every day. We’ve caught up a bit to the pack. I will be very disappointed if those aren’t two fantastic games."

Air Force hosts a two-game set with Army beginning January 28th.